Hawaii musician pleads not guilty to sex assault, kidnapping

A Hawaii musician has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and sex assault charges.

Keoki Kahumoku, 46, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping involving a woman he allegedly raped on two separate occasions in May 2015.

The assaults took place in Kau, according to court documents.

Kahumoku's website says he is a slack key guitarist, ukulele performer and teacher.

He has no previous criminal history, but records show two women have received restraining orders against him. He also had a restraining order against one of them.

Kahumoku is being held on $150,000 bail and his trial is scheduled for April 11.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.