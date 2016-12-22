Zeke Lau thankful, ready to give the CT a go

Ezekiel Lau has been knocking on the door of the WSL Championship Tour for years. Last year he came up two heats short at the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach. This year, Lau finished 11th in the Qualifying Series rankings after a semifinal appearance at Sunset, but the CT only promotes the top ten. Once again it was looking like another heartbreaking end to the season and back to the QS for 2017. That is until his Quiksilver buddy Kanoa Igarashi's run to the Billabong Pipe Masters finals paved the way for Lau to join the world's best on tour.

"I started shaking and almost felt like I was going to cry," Lau told Hawaii News Now. "The other day was a very emotional day and coming that close a couple years before, it makes you appreciate it way more."

Lau's chances of of moving into the 10th spot were reliant on somebody double qualifying, which is exactly what Igarashi did when he defeated Jordy Smith in the quarterfinals at Pipeline.

Now the Kamehameha-Kapalama grad will set his sights on a successful rookie campaign.

"I've got a lot to learn," said Lau. "I'll set little goals along the way that'll help me get to the big domingo, which is a world title. This is where I wanted to be and I'm excited. I can't wait."

