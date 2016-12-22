Harvey to host Miss Universe competition in January

One year after Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong contestant as the winner of Miss Universe 2015, he's getting another shot at hosting the international beauty pageant.

The Miss Universe organization announced in early December Harvey would host the pageant.

Harvey made headlines in 2015 after announcing Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, won the coveted title during the live competition. Moments after Gutierrez was crowned, Harvey walked back on stage and said, "Okay folks. I have to apologize."

Harvey went on to explain he misread his cue card and that Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines won the crown.

Social media exploded following the mishap. Some praised Harvey for correcting the mistake and taking full responsibility while others pointed out how humiliating the mistake was for the contestants and the organization.

Hawaii News Now's Sunrise anchor Steve Uehara interviewed Harvey months after the the pageant and asked if the mistake was a staged publicity stunt.

"That's ridiculous. Why would I do something like that?" Harvey said. "It was a huge mistake. I wish personally it had never happened...For anybody to think I staged that, they don't know me as a person. That's not in me to do that."

Supermodel Ashley Graham will join Harvey in hosting the event. Graham will serve as the backstage co-host.

In addition to her work as a supermodel, Graham is also known for her work as a body image activist. Graham was the first size 14 model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The pageant will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines on Jan. 29th.

Click here for more information about the pageant.

