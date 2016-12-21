Rainbow Warriors visit Pearl Harbor during Hawaii Bowl week

The University of Hawai'i football squad returned to work with a move back to the field at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, and the Rainbow Warriors are starting to hit their stride heading into Saturday's Meeting with Middle Tennessee in the 2016 Hawai'i Bowl.



After two focused and productive practices in shells this week, the Rainbow Warriors scaled it back to helmets and kicked it up another gear on the third day of bowl week practices. Coming in just under the two-hour mark, Hawai'i closed out with a post-practice talk on a talk from former all-Western Athletic Conference linebacker Chris Brown. The common trappings that can distract a bowl-bound team seem to not pose the same effect for the Rainbow Warriors.



With the work done, it was time for more bowl events. This time, a visit to the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, coming in right after the 75th anniversary of the harbor's infamous bombing. It was a humbling experience for many, reverent to those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941. Despite the proximity, for many players it was an eye-opening first-time experience.



Senior defensive end Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea grew up under four miles away in 'Ewa Beach, but was making his first lifetime visit. Like most, he was astonished when he reached the memorial's shrine room, memorializing all the names of those who fell that day.



"I've been learning about it all through my school years and life, it's finally just cool to be here and experience this," Kema-Kaleiwahea said. "I just remember stepping foot in that room and I could definitely feel that deep feeling. It's a blessing to be here."



For another Rainbow Warrior, senior defensive lineman Jeremy McClam, the memorial holds a different significance, as a former member of the Army and a veteran.



"I've never come here, even when I was in the service," McClam said. "I used to serve at Schofield Barracks. You can just feel it in the air, it's a special place."



The return trip to the Moana Surfrider hotel looks a lot more like a normal road trip tonight, with meetings and a dinner. Thursday, practice will shift back to 8:00 a.m., in advance of a bowl event trip to Wet'n'Wild water park in Kapolei in the afternoon, the official Hawai'i Bowl team photo and then the bowl's Banquet event with both teams in the evening.



The Rainbow Warriors will meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 3:00 p.m. HT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and will be available on the WatchESPN app on mobile devices and gaming consoles. For tickets, visit the Hawai'i Ticket Office online, in person at the Stan Sheriff Center box office, or by phone at (808) 944-2697.



Game 14 Information

What: Hawai'i Bowl

Who: Hawai'i (6-7, 4-4 MW-2nd West) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-4, 5-3 C-USA-3rd East)

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Time: 3:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O'ahu

Stadium: Hawaiian Tel FCU Field at Aloha Stadium

National Television: ESPN with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark May (analyst) and Maria Taylor (sidelines). ESPN Deportes with Kenneth Garay (play-by-play) and Alex Pombo (analyst)

National Radio: ESPN Radio with Kevin Winter (play-by-play) and Mike Golic, Jr. (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 1420AM with Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sidelines). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman host the "Countdown To Kickoff" beginning at 1:00 p.m. HT, and also the halftime show. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona, KTOH on Kaua'i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.