Obama plays 18 holes at a Kapolei course, ends day with steak dinner

President Obama finished another round of golf on the fifth day of his Christmas vacation on Oahu.

Obama played all 18 holes at the Kapolei Golf Course with close friends Bobby Titcomb, Greg Orme, and Darrell Harrington. It took about five hours to complete the course.

After sinking his putt on the 18th green, Obama tipped his hat and shook hands with the other players before walking off the green.

This is the third time the president has golfed during this trip.

Later that evening, the first family enjoyed dinner with about 20 friends at Buzz's Original Steakhouse in Kailua, where the president ordered the Hawaiian ribeye steak.

Early Wednesday morning, the president hit the gym at the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base.

