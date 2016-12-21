HPD facing more scrutiny for spending $74K to improve image

A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.More >>
The day after Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha took leave amid a growing public corruption case, his wife remains on the job as a deputy city prosecutor.More >>
Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha will restrict his own police authority, he said on Tuesday.More >>
In new court records obtained by Hawaii News Now, a federal prosecutor indicates the police chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, was deeply involved in an effort to frame her uncle by faking the theft of her mailbox.More >>
The police chief and his wife, a high-ranking deputy prosecutor, are fighting off allegations of civil rights violations and abuse of powers.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.More >>
Snowstorms ravaged the Northeast yesterday, causing everything from delays to massive highway collisions.More >>
