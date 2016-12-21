Census: Hawaii sees increase in people leaving for mainland

Over the last year, 10,000 more people left Hawaii for the mainland than moved in from another state.

That's according to the latest Census population estimates, which show domestic out-migration in Hawaii is on the rise.

In 2014-15, Hawaii's net out-migration totaled about 6,700, while the figure was just 941 in 2010.

Altogether from 2010 to 2016, about 30,000 more people left Hawaii than moved in from the mainland. The population loss was made up with local births and in-migration from foreign countries.

The reason for the higher number of people leaving the state for the mainland over the last year isn't known, but the state's cost of living could be a factor along with an uptick in young people moving for school or work and military personnel being re-assigned.

At the same time, state researchers are urging caution when it comes to the figures as they're based on modeling rather than surveys.

With the high mainland out-migration tallies, Hawaii's population grew by an anemic .2 percent from 2015 to 2016. the Census estimates show. Put in raw numbers, that means Hawaii added about 3,400 people over the one-year period ending July 1 to end with a population of 1,428,557.

In previous years, Hawaii's population growth has been at about 1 percent, though the figure was .6 percent from 2014 to 2015, revised Census figures show.

Meanwhile, Hawaii saw about 51 births a day and 33 deaths, according to the Census tallies.

And international in-migration continued to outpace international out-migration, with the state adding about 20 more people per day from foreign countries over the last year than Hawaii lost to people moving to foreign countries.

