Business Report: America's undocumented immigrants

In this morning's "Illustrated Economics," Howard had a map that showed where undocumented immigrants are spread out across the country.
A Pew Research Center study, whose data we see in a map made by Congressional Quarterly, finds undocumented immigrants make up more than 10 percent of the work force in three states – California, Nevada and Texas. Not far behind, closer to 8 percent of the work force, are Arizona and Florida. In terms of total population including children, undocumented immigrants make up 6 percent of the population of California and Texas, 7 percent in Nevada. Florida and Georgia together have 1 million plus, and so do New York and New Jersey together.
Almost 6 million undocumented immigrants are Mexican. No other nation comes close. India sends half a million, China less than a third of a million, three Central American nations combined send us 1.5 million. This map shows the complexity of getting any sort of immigration reform through Congress. Lawmakers from some states have voters who aren’t affected and don’t care.
