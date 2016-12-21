Dream Expert: What a house symbolizes, baby dreams, Dan Cooke nightmare

Our Sunrise dream expert Paul Unkrur appeared on the show today. We asked if there were any dreams that are common during the holidays. He said there are basically two categories. A lot of people who have recently lost a loved one or are experiencing their first Christmas without one may have dreams related to grief. If you grew up in a house where the holidays were not fun and festive, you may experience dreams about being lonely, abandoned and left out.

For this segment, we hear from June Bellinger who dreamed, "I always saw a house. And the house was sort of old-fashioned. It looked like something from my grandmother's days. Something back on the East Coast. It had a lawn all the way around it that was rich and green and full. And the way it felt was that I was secure and safe. And that no matter what happened whenever I came home everything would be right in my world. And I've had this dream, oh my goodness, maybe 10 or 15 years, up until the home that I'm living in now. The dream has sort of dissipated because the home I'm in now has that sort of same feeling and I'm not quite there yet." Dr. Paul said that the home is often a symbol of one's self or soul. In this case, he believes that June didn't feel safe and secure at the time like she did when she was in her grandmother's house. It's common to dream about a childhood home, when times were simpler in your life, he said.

Malika Dudley asked whether babies dream. "Babies, especially when they are smaller like little newborns...smile in their sleep. So ,I am wondering what are they dreaming about or are they dreaming. Is it just a reflex?" she said. Dr. Paul said that it's common to see babies move around and seem to react to something while they are sleeping. He said, their brains aren't developed enough to dream like adults, but they do see images like their parents or objects when they sleep.

Loretta Ables Sayre had a nightmare, "In my dream, Dan Cooke keeps calling me and chasing after me online and stalking me. Can you tell me what's wrong with that?" The Broadway singer was just kidding around about that dream, though we can understand how a nightmare about Dan would be frightening!

If you have a dream you'd like to share, email Dr. Paul at paulunkrur@yahoo.com.

