Dream Expert: What a house symbolizes, baby dreams, Dan Cooke nightmare

A truck reversed into a small restaurant on N. King Street Street, Saturday, almost hitting the owner's father.More >>
A dispute in Waikiki led to the arrest of two military men for attempted murder. Army soldier Arnett Johnson, 24, or Pearl City, allegedly tried to hit another Army man with a vehicle early Saturday morning.More >>
One man is dead, and another is behind bars Saturday following an overnight fatal stabbing on Kinau Street.More >>
One person was rescued from a boat that caught fire in Kaneohe Bay, Saturday morning.More >>
Hanauma Bay was closed for three hours Saturday as police investigated a suspicious object found in the water.More >>
