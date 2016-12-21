Police seek 3 involved in armed robbery at Hana Market

A search is on for three people involved in an armed robbery at Hana Market on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the store on McCully Street.

Honolulu police said two males and a female got away, and one of them had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

