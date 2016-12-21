High Surf Advisory issued for north, west shores - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A north-northwest swell bringing advisory-level surf to the Hawaiian Islands, the National Weather Service says.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai; for north shores of Oahu and Maui; and east shores of Maui and the Big Island.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say surf will reach 10 to 15 feet along north and west shores. Surf will reach 8 feet along east shores.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

