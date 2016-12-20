11 post offices to close early on Christmas Eve

Eleven post offices across the state will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

The following locations will close early:

Ala Moana (closes at 2 p.m.)

Barbers Point (closes at noon)

Kaneohe (closes at noon)

Kapaa (closes at noon)

Kapolei (closes at noon)

Kihei (closes at noon)

Main Office – HNL airport (closes at noon)

Makiki (closes at noon)

Mililani (closes at noon)

Waialae Kahala (closes at noon)

Waipahu (closes at noon)



Deliveries will not be affected. All post offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26. Regular hours of operation will resume on Dec. 27. and last until New Year's Eve. Post offices will close for the new year on Jan 1 and 2.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.