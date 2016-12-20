Mariota named an alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl

With his Tennessee Titans two wins away from winning the AFC South division, Marcus Mariota was named as an alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando.
In his second season, Mariota has thrown for 3,327 yards and 25 touchdowns as the Titans have won three games in a row and four of their last five.
"For me personally, it would definitely be a dream come true, but I really believe there's a lot of guys in that locker room that deserve it,’’ Mariota said Tuesday.
Five of his teammates made the roster giving the Titans the second most Pro Bowl selections in the league along with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Oakland Raiders have the most with seven.
Here is the full roster breakdown for the AFC and NFC:
Offense
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
Defense
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
Inside/middle linebacker: Dont'a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens
Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris; Broncos
Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
Special Teams
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
Offense
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins
Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
* Indicates starter
