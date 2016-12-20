Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang lands receivers coaching gig at Nevada

Timmy Chang will soon coach in the same conference as his alma mater. The former University of Hawaii record-setting quarterback will be a part of Jay Norvell's coaching staff at the University of Nevada-Reno as a receivers coach. Football Scoop first reported the move.
Chang just completed his first season at Emory & Henry as the offensive coordinator where the Wasps averaged more than 460 yards and 33 points per game. Chang was previously an OC at Jackson State for two seasons after serving as an offensive graduate assistant on June Jones' staff at Southern Methodist University.
Chang holds the UH record for career passing yards and total offensive yards. He was the MVP of the 2003 Hawaii Bowl and the co-MVP of the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.
