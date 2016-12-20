LIST: Firework shows, family celebrations across state to ring in 2017

As families prepare to ring in the new year, fire officials are reminding everyone to celebrate safely.

Firecrackers may be purchased on Oahu and neighbor islands with a valid permit.

Firecracker sales begin the day after Christmas and last until midnight on New Year's Eve. They may be set off between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Each permit is good for up to 5,000 firecrackers and supplies are limited.

Honolulu fire officials say the safest way to ring in 2017 is by attending a professional fireworks show.

Here's list of New Year's Eve firework show times across the state:

Oahu

Aloha Tower Market Place, Honolulu Harbor: 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight

Barge fronting Kahala Avenue: 10:30 p.m.

Barge offshore of Waikiki: Midnight

Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon: 10:45 p.m.

Kahala Hotel and Resort: Midnight

Kauai

Poipu Beach- 8:15 p.m.

Big Island

Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows: Midnight

Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel (launched from Kaunaoa Bay): Midnight

Fire officials wants to remind the public to read and follow all instructions on firecracker products. It is illegal for minors to possess and ignite firecrackers, and firefighters suggest having a bucket of water ready in case of a fire.

All aerial fireworks are also prohibited for consumer use.

This list will be updated.

