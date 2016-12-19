City offices, services to observe Christmas on Monday

Trash won't be collected on Monday, as city employees observe the Christmas holiday.

Those who use the three-cart collection system are asked to leave gray trash carts curbside until picked up (usually within two business days). Hold green and blue carts until the next scheduled pick up.

Residents with twice-per-week manual trash collection are asked to wait for the next scheduled pickup date.

Here's a list of what will be open and closed for the holiday.

On Christmas Day, the following services will be available:

Police, EMS, fire and lifeguard services available .

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Pali and West Loch golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 9-hole play.

The following will be closed:

Refuse transfer stations

Ala Wai, Kahuku, Ted Makalena, and Ewa Village golf courses

Convenience centers

H-Power

Waimanalo Gulch landfill

Honolulu botanical gardens

Honolulu Zoo

Farmers markets

The following will be open on Monday, Dec. 26:

Refuse transfer stations

Convenience centers

H-Power

Waimanalo Gulch landfill

Honolulu Zoo

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Peoples Open market will be held

The following will remain closed:

Neil Blaisdell Box Office

Satellite City Halls and Drivers Licensing centers

Refuse will not be collected

Roads will not be coned for contra flow

Also, on-street parking will be free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue lining Queen Kapiolani Park and other metered lots.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved