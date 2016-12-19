Headed to Lanikai for the holiday weekend? Here's what you need to know

Parking restrictions will be in place in Lanikai over the three-day holiday weekend.

Parking will be restricted on all Lanikai streets from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. beginning on Saturday Dec. 24. Restrictions will last until Monday Dec. 26.

City officials are urging motorist to use alternative modes of transportation to get to Lanikai and the Pillboxes trail.

For information regarding TheBus route 70, the Lanikai Shuttle, click here or call 848-5555.

