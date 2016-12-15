Former Hawaii-based soldiers who stole jet fuel sentenced

Three former Hawaii soldiers have been sentenced in federal court for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a base in Afghanistan.

Between Dec. 2011 and Feb. 2012, the men stole 180,000 gallons of jet fuel from Forward Operating Base Fenty, which served as a regional fueling depot in Afghanistan.

A local Afghan contractor delivered thousands of gallons of fuel to the base in what are known as jingle trucks. The soldiers then bribed the contractors, forged paperwork and got up to $6,000 for each truckload of stolen jet fuel.

“These soldiers knew better and should have done better,” said Frank Robey, director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command's Major Procurement Fraud Unit. "Protecting our government from such corruption that threatens the readiness of the Army is a cornerstone of our organization's mission."

Sgt. First Class Marvin L. Ware, 48, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, and ordered to pay $765,000 in restitution to the U.S. Army. Sgt. Reginald Dixon, 35, was sentenced to 30 months, and spc. Larry Emmons II, 30, was sentenced to 21 months.

All of the men were a part of the 25th Infantry Division, 325th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), Alpha Company, from Schofield Army Barracks, Hawaii.

“These cases demonstrate our continued resolve to prosecute all corrupt public officials, at whatever level, wherever their conduct occurs,” added Florence T. Nakakuni, U.S. Attorney for Hawaii.

Anyone with information relating to fraud or corruption in government contracting should contact the DOD Hotline here, or call (800) 424-9098.

