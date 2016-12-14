Property taxes to increase by an average of 5.9% - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Property taxes to increase by an average of 5.9%

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Homeowners will see higher property taxes in their latest tax assessment.  

Leeward Oahu values rose 12.6 percent and North Shore residents experienced a 9.7 percent increase. East Honolulu saw the smallest increase at 2.6 percent.

The average increase for all properties was 5.9 percent.

Assessments in residential areas are determined on a house-by-house basis. Areas with moderately priced homes saw larger increases. 

