State unveils plan to decrease number of cancer deaths

State officials on Wednesday announced a new plan to combat cancer in Hawaii.

The Hawaii State Cancer Plan, which runs through 2020, aims to reduce the burden of cancer in the state by focusing on four major goals: Prevention, early detection, access to care, and quality of life.

The plan was created based on national recommendations and was developed by key stakeholders across the state.

The state hopes following through with the plan's recommendations will drastically decrease cancer deaths in the islands.

“Though deaths resulting from cancer are decreasing over time, it remains the fact that 1 in 5 deaths from all cancers are potentially avoidable,” said Cancer Coalition Chairwoman Dr. Shane Morita. “The Hawaii State Cancer Plan gives us a roadmap to tackle these disparities, claim our victory over cancer, and ultimately save lives.”

Men, Native Hawaiians and Other Pacific Islanders are more likely than women and those of other ethnicities to die from cancer. It is believed higher-risk groups are less likely to be screened regularly.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.