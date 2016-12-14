Kaneohe woman indicted on 311 identity theft charges

A 49-year-old Kaneohe woman has been indicted on 311 counts of identity theft, stemming from fraudulent charges against a small business over the course of six years.

Tamila A. Alcoran was hired as the office manager of Greg Boyer Hawaiian Landscapes Inc. in 2008. That same year, she allegedly began embezzling money from the company to pay for personal expenses.

From 2008 to 2014, police say Alcoran stole a total of $1.3 million from the company and owner.

She allegedly opened fraudulent credit cards in the owner's name and forged company checks payable to herself. Police say she even used the money to pay rent for her Kaneohe home.

Prosecutors say Alcoran also took out bank loans and accessed the company owner's online investment account and sold off stocks.

"Today's indicment represnets one of the worst cases of embezzlement against a small business that's been prosecuted in recent memory," city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said.

Alcoran faces charges of first-degree identity theft and computer fraud. If convicted, Alcoran faces a 20-year prison term without the possibility of probation.

