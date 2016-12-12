'Moana' nominated for 2 Golden Globes

The animated Disney film 'Moana' starring Mililani teen Auli'i Carvalho was nominated for two Golden Globes.

Nominations were announced Monday.

Carvalho's song, "How Far I'll Go," written by Hamilton writer Lin Manuel-Miranda, was nominated for Best Original Song.

The movie, which has been #1 at the box offices for the last three weeks, is nominated for Best Animated Film.

Winners will be announced Jan. 8.

