HPD searching for suspect in at least 2 bank robberies

Honolulu police are searching for a man suspected in multiple bank robberies.

The first robbery took place at the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapiolani Boulevard on Dec. 2.

The second robbery happened Friday. He allegedly robbed the Bank of Hawaii in Kaimuki just before noon.

In both incidents, he handed the teller a note demanding money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He claimed to be armed with a weapon.

Police describe him as a man in his 40s to 50s with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a black beanie.

Police also said he walks with a distinct waddle.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.