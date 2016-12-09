Private ceremony held to honor Japanese, Americans in Pearl Harbor attack

A day after the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, another solemn event was held to honor the lives lost in the attack but to also promote the bond between Japan and the U.S.

Some 100 people took part in the private event at a historic banyan tree on Ford Island overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. Attendees included Rear Adm. John Fuller, commander of the Navy Region Hawaii, and Japanese Consul General Yasushi Misawa.

"We are committed to preventing war by preserving peace - building cooperation, strengthening partnerships and training together with our allies, including Japan,” Fuller said. "We Americans appreciate our Japanese friends - and know that what we share in common is more important than our differences."

Misawa added that the ceremony was "a huge milestone marking just how far we have come as two nations and two peoples, where once we were enemies," and wished for "continued peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region for generations to come."

More than 2,400 Americans and 65 Japanese servicemen died in the attack that triggered the U.S. entry into World War II.

Earlier in the week, the White House announced that President Barack Obama would accompany Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in late December to honor those who were killed in the attack.

