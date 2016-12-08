Presidential visit to spur flight restrictions

Flight restrictions will be in place during President Obama's annual Christmas visit to the island in mid-December.

Starting at 10 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. on Dec.16, aircraft will not be allowed to fly over Dillingham Airfield, Kaelaeloa or the Honolulu International Airport.

From Dec.16 until Jan 2, no aircraft will be allowed within 30 nautical miles of Koko Head.

The presidential visit will also impact traffic, although there are no specifics available for road closures at this time.

