List of Honolulu Marathon road closures

About 30,000 runners are expected to hit the streets Sunday for the 2016 Honolulu Marathon.

The 26.2-mile-course will cause road closures all over Honolulu. The route begins on Ala Moana Boulevard, circles around Kakaako, heads through Kahala to Hawaii Kai and finishes back at Kapiolani Park.

Major closures will be in effect beginning at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and will continue through the afternoon.

H-1 Freeway traffic will be detoured in both directions from the Waialae Avenue off-ramp to Ainakoa Avenue. Portions of Kalakaua Avenue will be also be detoured beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Other thoroughfares that will be either closed or rerouted for the marathon include Ala Moana Boulevard, Kalanianaole Highway, Kalakaua Avenue, and Kapahulu Avenue.

Closures may last until all participants have finished.

