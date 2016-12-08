Kauai man arrested for liquor store robbery

Kauai police arrested a man in connection with a liquor store robbery that put two schools on lockdown Thursday.

Dylan Kekoa Nunies, 18, is suspected of robbing Umi's Store on Pokole Rd. around 11 a.m.

KPD says Nunies walked in the store holding what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money, then fled the scene on foot.

Nunies was found soon after at a nearby home. He was arrested for first-degree robbery.

Waimea High and Waimea Canyon Middle School were placed on lockdown for about an hour while police searched for Nunies.

Nunies is currently being held at the Kauai police cellbock. His bail is set at $20,000.

