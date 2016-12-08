Kalihi house fire causes $225K in damage

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Kalihi home Thursday morning.

HFD says the flames began just before 11 a.m. Some 39 firefighters responded and got the blaze under control by 11:15 a.m.

One man was home at the time and managed to get out safely.

Damage is estimated at $225,000 and the home is considered to be a total loss. The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced family.

No neighboring structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

