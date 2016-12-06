414K gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled at Papaikou - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
Hawaii Island (Image: Hawaii News Now/File) Hawaii Island (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The public is being advised to stay away from waters near Papaikou following a major wastewater spill Monday.

Some 414,333 gallons of partially treated wastewater were released when a system failed at the Papaikou wastewater treatment plant.

Water samples have been taken and warning signs will remain posted until the water is deemed safe.

