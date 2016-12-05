Japanese prime minister plans historic visit to Pearl Harbor with Obama

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet in Honolulu in late December in a historic visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Obama announced Monday he will accompany Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 27 to honor those killed in World War II.

The two will also review joint efforts over the years to strengthen the U.S. and Japan alliance, going over a number of security, economic and global challenges.

Abe’s visit will make him Japan’s first leader to visit Pearl Harbor. This comes about six months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the memorial in Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb over the region in 1945.

"Abe is gonna come and he's going to talk about reconciliation, apparently he's not gonna apologize for the bombing...but here, it's OK, because Obama didn't apologize directly for the bombing at Hiroshima,'' said Dr. Jon Davidann, a history professor at Hawaii Pacific University, whose expertise is in cross-cultural relations, specifically between Japan and the U.S.

The 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor happens Wednesday, Dec. 7. Some are criticizing Obama for not being present for the actual anniversary. However, others say the timing couldn't be any better.

"I think that timing is strategic. I think it's important to do it after the fact because otherwise you take attention away from the folks who we're trying to focus...the survivors and those who were a part of the whole Pearl Harbor attack," said Adjunct Senior Fellow with the East-West Center, David Stilwell, who is an expert in Asia Pacific political and military affairs.

"Any time heads of state get involved, it clogs up the traffic endlessly, it makes everything more difficult and again, it distracts from the point of the event, which I think is focusing on Pearl Harbor, on the heroes and the good and the bad that came out of that," Stilwell said.

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation will not be present this week because they are still in session in Washington D.C. Senator Mazie Hirono will be introducing a resolution on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

