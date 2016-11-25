Solomon Elimimian named CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player

For the second time in his career, Solomon Elimimian was named the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. The former Rainbow Warrior led the CFL in tackles just one year after suffering a torn Achilles that ended his 2015 season.

“It means a lot,” Elimimian said in his acceptance speech. “Something my dad always told me there’s three thing always guaranteed in life: death, taxes and adversity. Adversity hits us all in different ways, shapes and forms. The biggest thing about it is bouncing back, overcoming and if you overcome things will be better for it.”

Elimimian recorded 129 tackles, eight sacks and an interception for the BC Lions. He previously won the award in 2014.

