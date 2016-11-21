Honolulu City Lights festivities to run through New Year's Day - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Honolulu City Lights festivities to run through New Year's Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The 32nd annual Honolulu City Lights will run through New Year's Day on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center and Honolulu Hale.

Thousands of people come out annually to see the decorations.

Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and free parking is available at the city's municipal lot at the corner of Beretania and Alapai streets (enter from Beretania Street).

Meanwhile, kids can visit with Santa inside Honolulu Hale from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

And nightly through Dec. 30, there will be entertainment, food and kiddie rides.

