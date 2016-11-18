Schatz, Hirono respond to Trump supporter's comments on Japanese internment camps

A surrogate for Donald Trump is receiving backlash after citing World War II-era Japanese-American internment camps as a “precedent” for a Muslim immigrant registry suggested by a member of the president-elect’s transition team.

In an interview on “The Kelly File” on Fox News, Carl Higbie -- a former Navy SEAL and spokesman for Great America PAC, an independent fundraising committee for Trump – told host Megyn Kelly that a registry suggested by Kris Kobach would be legal and would “hold constitutional muster.”

“We’ve done it based on race, we’ve done it based on religion, we’ve done it based on region,” Higbie said. “We’ve done it with Iran back a while ago. We did it during World War II with Japanese.”

In response, Kelly said, “You’re not proposing we go back to the days of internment camps, I hope.”

To which Higbie responded, “I’m just saying there is precedent for it. I’m not saying I agree with it.”

“You can’t be citing Japanese internment camps as precedent for anything the president-elect is going to do,” Kelly retorted.

“Look, the president needs to protect America first, and if that means having people that are not protected under our constitution have some sort of registry so we can understand -- Until we can identify the true threat and where it’s coming from, I support it,” Higbie said.

Among those outraged by Higbie’s interview with Kelly were members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono released this statement in response to Higbie’s comments:

“The internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II was a historic injustice and nothing like it should ever happen again. The protection of our Constitution is not conditional; it applies to all of us. We cannot allow hate speech, racism, and anti-immigrant sentiment to become the new norm in our country, and we must continue to speak out against hate and prejudice. An inclusive and vibrant America is worth fighting for.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz also issued the following statement to the media:

“The internment of Japanese Americans was a dark chapter in our history. We should remember it and never repeat the same injustice. Any suggestion that the classification of thousands of Japanese, Germans, and Italians during the World War II as ‘enemy aliens’ should be used as a precedent is immoral and must be rejected by all Americans.”

After the Japanese bombing on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government incarcerated as many as 120,000 people of Japanese descent, many of whom were U.S. citizens, in internment camps. Decades later, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act, offering a formal apology and awarding restitution to each surviving detainee. It is seen as one of the most flagrant violations of civil liberties in American history.

