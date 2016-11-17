Rivalry rehashed for the Rainbow Warriors

Saturday will be the 49th meeting all-time between the Rainbow Warriors and Fresno State, the longest running series in UH history. It's a rivalry that has produced plenty of memories over the years. For members of the current team that may be unaware of the significance, head coach Nick Rolovich said they'll get a history lesson this week. After all, there are plenty on the staff that know the rivalry first-hand.

"A friendly hate," said passing game coordinator and former UH wide receiver Craig Stutzmann. "It's one of those games, Fresno State and BYU, you just don't like them. You grow up having a real bad taste in your mouth for those guys."

There is no love lost. A thrown screwdriver perhaps signifies that most. Bulldog Stadium is an unfriendly venue for those wearing green and white.

"That's always one of the great memories from playing, the walk down the ramp into Fresno, that steep ramp and all there fans yelling at you and stuff," said offensive coordinator and former center Brian Smith. "You either embrace it and enjoy that moment, or I think some guys might get a little concerned about it, but I always liked it. It was one of my favorite places to play."

It's hostile, heated and emotional. Defensive backs coach Abe Elimimian knows that well.

"I remember I threw a pylon," recalls the former defensive back. "I was going to throw it at the ref because I thought the guy was out of bounds and he called it a touchdown, so I was about to throw the pylon at the ref, but at the last minute I changed my mind and threw it at the ground and they said I was going to be thrown out of the game, but it was just a personal foul, so I got back in the game and we ended up winning that game. It was a great rivalry. They were tough guys to play. We knew that, but we welcomed the challenge."

"When I got here in 2000, all I heard about was the '99 game," said Rolovich. "It's who wants it more in this game. Records don't matter, stats don't matter."

Smith said what makes the rivalry so great is that it used to decide the conference title game. While the stakes have declined in recent years, the current Rainbow Warriors who grew up watching the UH Fresno State shootouts know exactly what this game means.

"You could see the body language, it was like going out for a brawl," said sophomore receiver John Ursua. "It's a do or die game. You expect the best out of them as well as yourself because those are the best games to be in. You can tell it's all on the line."

Senior defensive end Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea missed last year's Fresno State game due to injury, and will now get a chance to play in the rivalry that he watched as a kid.

"I remember Hawaii and Fresno always being a powerhouse matchup," said Kema-Kaleiwahea. "To finally be in my senior season playing them in Fresno, it's going to be big and I'm excited."

For seniors like Kema-Kaleiwahea, they've never beaten the Bulldogs. Stutzmann warned not to put too much emphasis on the game.

"In the end you're just playing against another team and you don't want to give the other guys too much credit or not enough respect, but when you get out there and see the Bulldogs on the field, you want to put it down on them," said Stutzmann.

The Bulldogs have been putting it down on UH the last 5 years. The Warriors last win came back in 2010.

Saturday the two teams might not be playing for a conference championship like the days of old, but UH is playing for their bowl lives. Fresno State would love nothing more than to spoil that for their rival.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.