On the Radar: 808 Cleanups

Hawaii is known for its natural beauty. But sometimes, after some fun in the sun, things are left behind. And volunteers from 808 Cleanups are picking up TONS of this litter - one piece at a time.

Several years ago, 808 Cleanups started with just a handful of people, and now they have 4-thousand members, and they're looking for more volunteers to lend a helping hand. There are regular monthly group cleanup sites posted on their online calendar and you can do your part by adopting a place that you hope to share with future generations. Volunteers of all ages can help keep our islands pristine and in tip-top shape.

