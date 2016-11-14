Journey adds third Blaisdell concert

The iconic American rock band Journey will be performing in Hawaii come February 2017.

Journey will first perform in Honolulu on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24. However, promoters announced on Tuesday that the Feb. 23 show was sold out, so a third show in Honolulu has been added for Sunday, Feb. 26. The group will then perform on Maui on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Here are details on the upcoming shows:

Oahu:

Show 1

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena; 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 - *Sold out

Doors: 7 p.m.

Show: 8 p.m.

Ticket information:

$155.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$125.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$85.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$65.00 in advance plus applicable fees

Bampproject.com / Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster outlets including the Blaisdell Box Office / Walmart stores on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island / Charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000

Show 2

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena; 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 - *Limited tickets available

Doors: 7 p.m.

Show: 8 p.m.

Ticket information:

$155.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$125.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$85.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$65.00 in advance plus applicable fees

Bampproject.com / Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster outlets including the Blaisdell Box Office / Walmart stores on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island / Charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000



Show 3

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena; 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 - *Tickets on sale Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Show: 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information:

$155.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$125.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$85.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$65.00 in advance plus applicable fees

Bampproject.com / Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster outlets including the Blaisdell Box Office / Walmart stores on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island / Charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000

Maui:

Where: Maui Arts & Cultural Center - A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion; One Cameron Way; Kahului, HI 96732

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28th, 2017

Doors: 5 p.m.

Show: 7 p.m.

Ticket information:

$149.00 plus applicable fees

$129.00 plus applicable fees

$89.00 plus applicable fees

$79.00 plus applicable fees

$65.00 plus applicable fees

Mauiarts.org / Maui Arts & Cultural Center Box Office / Charge by phone 808.242.SHOW

