Institute for Human Services: Homeward Bound Fun Run 2017

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2017
Time: 7:00AM
Location: Manoa Valley District Park
Those with a heart for the homeless are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving morning with a 5K experience through picturesque Manoa to benefit the Institute for Human Services.
The run is open to individuals and families of runners, joggers and walkers who are interested in burning calories, giving thanks and making friends to kick off America’s greatest feast day of the year.
Fore more event details or to register, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.