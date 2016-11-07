Institute for Human Services: Homeward Bound Fun Run 2017

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2017

Time: 7:00AM

Location: Manoa Valley District Park

Those with a heart for the homeless are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving morning with a 5K experience through picturesque Manoa to benefit the Institute for Human Services.

The run is open to individuals and families of runners, joggers and walkers who are interested in burning calories, giving thanks and making friends to kick off America’s greatest feast day of the year.

