The seventh annual Waimea Ocean Film Festival (Ocean Film) is January 2 - 10, 2017.

Every year, Ocean Film brings over 60 films to the big screen showcasing subject matter such as surfing, ocean environment, and island culture, as well as stories of epic adventure. Films of broader cultural, historic, and conservational appeal are also featured.

In addition to films, the festival offers intimate breakfast talks, Q & A filmmaker sessions, compelling speakers and artistic exhibits.

Enjoy world, U.S., Hawai‘i and Big Island premieres, with many filmmakers in attendance. Look for films and programs at venues in Waimea, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Hapuna Prince Beach Hotel and The Fairmont Orchid, Hawai`i from Monday, Jan. 2 - Thursday, Jan. 5. Films will then move to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Friday, Jan. 6 - Tuesday, Jan. 10.

See last year’s People’s Choice Award winner, “Unbranded,” as it returns to the festival with the spectacular story of Texas cowboy Ben Masters, who recruits three friends and develops a plan to adopt, train, and ride a string of wild mustangs 3,000 miles from Mexico to Canada through the heart of the American West.

For event updates and festival passes, visit www.waimeaoceanfilm.org or follow the Waimea Ocean Film Festival on Facebook. For questions, contact the festival at 808-854-6095 or info@waimeaoceanfilm.org.