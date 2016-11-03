The Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) is proud to present, "Hawaii Healthcare Heroes," a statewide program for Hawaii residents to recognize the healthcare workers who have made their lives better. A Hawaii Healthcare Hero is an extraordinary healthcare worker who went above and beyond to care for you or a loved one in a way that you’ll always remember.
Both clinical healthcare professionals, such as nurses, physicians, social workers, and pharmacists — along with non-clinical professionals, such as admissions intake professionals, drivers or housekeepers, and medical equipment suppliers — are eligible.
