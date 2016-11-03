On The Radar: Sharktrek

You can be face-to-face with many sea creatures at Sea Life Park, but this newest underwater experience may get your adrenaline going. A newly renovated exhibit at Sea Life Park is making a big splash. The Hawaiian Shark Cave conservation attraction recently reopened - now the "SharkTrek" encounter is even more thrilling.

All of the sharks that are in the tank are found in our Hawaiian waters, with the most common being the white-tip reef shark. It’s a one-of-a-kind, educational experience that is eye-opening, especially when the sharks are looking right back at you.

And you can also appreciate how they play an essential role when it comes to our coral reefs.

For more information, visit Sea Life Park's website here.

Copyright 2016. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.