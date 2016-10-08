Rainbow Warriors snap road losing streak, improve to 2-0 in Mountain West

At long last, the losing streak has come to an end. Nearly two calendar years since the program's last road win, the University of Hawaii defeated San Jose State 34-17 Saturday afternoon, ending a streak of 10 consecutive losses away from Aloha Stadium.

In his second career start, Bay Area native Dru Brown lit up the Spartans defense in the first half, completing 15 of 21 passes for 228 yards with scoring strikes to Dylan Collie and Ammon Barker. The sophomore QB also busted a 62-yard rushing touchdown on fourth and one midway through the second quarter in a tie game. Brown finished the game with 341 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Interceptions by Jamaal Mayo and Jalen Rogers in the second quarter stalled San Jose State drives and helped give UH a 24-10 lead at halftime.

For as good as the Rainbow Warriors offense was in the first half, they struggled in the second half. A strip sack of Brown resulted in a 19-yard touchdown for the Spartans defense to cut it to 24-17.

On the next drive, Barker fumbled after making a catch and San Jose State recovered, but were unable to turn it into points thanks to Viane Moala getting a hand on the field goal attempt. It was UH's first blocked field goal since 2014.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Trayvon Henderson recorded his sixth career interception which led to Steven Lakalaka's sixth touchdown of the season five plays later to put the game out of reach.

With the win, the Rainbow Warriors are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2010, and are in sole possession of first place in the West division.

