Ganot's two-year extension increases salary to $330K

After leading the Rainbow Warriors basketball team to the best season in program history last year, Eran Ganot was rewarded with a two-year contract extension last week. Details of the extension were released by the University of Hawaii on Friday.

Originally a three-year contract, Ganot's base salary will increase to $300,000 in year four and $330,000 in year five. The second-year head coach was to make $232,500 this season and $240,000 next season, but those numbers were increased to $270,000 in year two and $285,000 in year three to account for bonuses missed due to NCAA sanctions.

Ganot earned $75,000 in bonuses last season after winning the Big West regular season and tournament championship, and winning the conference coach of the year and a national coach of the year award.

The salary range for the University of Hawaii men's head basketball coach is $185,000 to $400,000.

Ganot has a buyout of 50 percent of his annual base salary if he chooses to break the contract early.

