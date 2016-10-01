UH men's basketball team opens 2016-2017 season

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team hit the practice floor for the first time this season Friday afternoon. While the Rainbow Warriors are coming off the most successful season in program history, spotting a familiar face is few and far between.

“You’re talking arguably the most turnover in the country," head coach Eran Ganot said. "That’s not exactly a recipe for success, but it’s a great opportunity. It’s a great challenge."

With Mike Thomas sidelined for the season due to injury, Sheriff Drammeh is the only player returning that saw significant minutes last season.

"It's just about working hard and making sure people know we're still a good team," said the sophomore guard.

While it will certainly take time for the players to build continuity and the fans to place a face to the name, Ganot has faith in the pieces in place.

“There’s talent here and guys have gotten better, so the expectation is that this team will get better from start to finish.”

The Rainbow Warriors open the season November 11th at home against SIU-Edwardsville.