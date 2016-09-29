NFL Games on KHNL / KGMB - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

NFL Games on KHNL / KGMB

NOTE: ALL GAMES / TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7, 2017

Kansas City
CHIEFS		 AT New England
PATRIOTS		 2:30pm


SUNDAY, SEPT. 10, 2017

New York
GIANTS		 AT Dallas
COWBOYS		 ----


SUNDAY, SEPT. 17, 2017

Green Bay
PACKERS		 AT Atlanta
FALCONS		 ----


SUNDAY, SEPT. 24, 2017

Oakland
RAIDERS		 AT Washington
REDSKINS		 ----


SUNDAY, OCT. 1, 2017

Indianapolis
COLTS		 AT Seattle
SEAHAWKS		 ----


SUNDAY, OCT. 8, 2017

Kansas City
CHIEFS		 AT Houston
TEXANS		 ----


SUNDAY, OCT. 15, 2017

New York
GIANTS		 AT Denver
BRONCOS		 ----


SUNDAY, OCT. 22, 2017

Atlanta
FALCONS		 AT New England
PATRIOTS		 ----


SUNDAY, OCT. 29, 2017

Pittsburgh
STEELERS		 AT Detroit
LIONS		 ----


SUNDAY, NOV. 5, 2017

Oakland
RAIDERS		 AT Miami
DOLPHINS		 ----


THURSDAY, NOV. 9, 2017

Seattle
SEAHAWKS		 AT Arizona
CARDINALS		 ----


SUNDAY, NOV. 12, 2017

New England
PATRIOTS		 AT Denver
BRONCOS		 ----


THURSDAY, NOV. 16, 2017

Tennessee
TITANS		 AT Pittsburgh
STEELERS		 ----


SUNDAY, NOV. 19, 2017

Philadelphia
EAGLES		 AT Dallas
COWBOYS		 ----


THURSDAY, NOV. 23, 2017

New York
GIANTS		 AT Washington
REDSKINS		 ----


SUNDAY, NOV. 26, 2017

Green Bay
PACKERS		 AT Pittsburgh
STEELERS		 ----


THURSDAY, NOV. 30, 2017

Washington
REDSKINS		 AT Dallas
COWBOYS		 ----


SUNDAY, DEC. 3, 2017

Philadelphia
EAGLES		 AT Seattle
SEAHAWKS		 ----


THURSDAY, DEC. 7, 2017

New Orleans
SAINTS		 AT Atlanta
FALCONS		 ----


SUNDAY, DEC. 10, 2017

Baltimore
RAVENS		 AT Pittsburgh
STEELERS		 ----


THURSDAY, DEC. 14, 2017

Denver
BRONCOS		 AT Indianapolis
COLTS		 ----


SUNDAY, DEC. 17, 2017

Dallas
COWBOYS		 AT Oakland
RAIDERS		 ----


SUNDAY, DEC. 23, 2017

Minnesota
VIKINGS		 AT Green Bay
PACKERS		 ----


MONDAY, DEC. 25, 2017

Pittsburgh
STEELERS		 AT Houston
TEXANS		 ----

