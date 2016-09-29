NFL Games on KHNL / KGMB

NOTE: ALL GAMES / TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7, 2017
|Kansas City
CHIEFS
|AT
|New England
PATRIOTS
|2:30pm
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10, 2017
|New York
GIANTS
|AT
|Dallas
COWBOYS
|----
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17, 2017
|Green Bay
PACKERS
|AT
|Atlanta
FALCONS
|----
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24, 2017
|Oakland
RAIDERS
|AT
|Washington
REDSKINS
|----
SUNDAY, OCT. 1, 2017
|Indianapolis
COLTS
|AT
|Seattle
SEAHAWKS
|----
SUNDAY, OCT. 8, 2017
|Kansas City
CHIEFS
|AT
|Houston
TEXANS
|----
SUNDAY, OCT. 15, 2017
|New York
GIANTS
|AT
|Denver
BRONCOS
|----
SUNDAY, OCT. 22, 2017
|Atlanta
FALCONS
|AT
|New England
PATRIOTS
|----
SUNDAY, OCT. 29, 2017
|Pittsburgh
STEELERS
|AT
|Detroit
LIONS
|----
SUNDAY, NOV. 5, 2017
|Oakland
RAIDERS
|AT
|Miami
DOLPHINS
|----
THURSDAY, NOV. 9, 2017
|Seattle
SEAHAWKS
|AT
|Arizona
CARDINALS
|----
SUNDAY, NOV. 12, 2017
|New England
PATRIOTS
|AT
|Denver
BRONCOS
|----
THURSDAY, NOV. 16, 2017
|Tennessee
TITANS
|AT
|Pittsburgh
STEELERS
|----
SUNDAY, NOV. 19, 2017
|Philadelphia
EAGLES
|AT
|Dallas
COWBOYS
|----
THURSDAY, NOV. 23, 2017
|New York
GIANTS
|AT
|Washington
REDSKINS
|----
SUNDAY, NOV. 26, 2017
|Green Bay
PACKERS
|AT
|Pittsburgh
STEELERS
|----
THURSDAY, NOV. 30, 2017
|Washington
REDSKINS
|AT
|Dallas
COWBOYS
|----
SUNDAY, DEC. 3, 2017
|Philadelphia
EAGLES
|AT
|Seattle
SEAHAWKS
|----
THURSDAY, DEC. 7, 2017
|New Orleans
SAINTS
|AT
|Atlanta
FALCONS
|----
SUNDAY, DEC. 10, 2017
|Baltimore
RAVENS
|AT
|Pittsburgh
STEELERS
|----
THURSDAY, DEC. 14, 2017
|Denver
BRONCOS
|AT
|Indianapolis
COLTS
|----
SUNDAY, DEC. 17, 2017
|Dallas
COWBOYS
|AT
|Oakland
RAIDERS
|----
SUNDAY, DEC. 23, 2017
|Minnesota
VIKINGS
|AT
|Green Bay
PACKERS
|----
MONDAY, DEC. 25, 2017
|Pittsburgh
STEELERS
|AT
|Houston
TEXANS
|----
Honolulu police have shut down the Kalaeloa on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway eastbound following a critical crash.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
