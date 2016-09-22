Milton reminisces about first collegiate start at UCF

Former Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton was once committed to Hawaii, but when ex-Oregon offensive coordinator Scott Frost landed the head coaching job at Central Florida, Milton followed him to UCF. Three games into his freshman season, Milton got the nod to start his first college game this past Saturday.

"That's something you dream of as a kid," Milton said. "When I was a kid I was watching Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang do their thing, and always wished I could play college football one day. It's definitely something I've always dreamt of, and a dream come true."

UCF lost in double overtime to Maryland 30-24, and while the true freshman struggled with ball security, he showed flashes of brilliance and got better as the game wore on. Milton finished 21 of 36 for 260 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. He said it took nearly a quarter for him to wrap his head around starting his first college game, and in the second quarter is when he started to find a rhythm. From then on it felt like a normal football game, until the end.

"After I reflected and was like 'wow, we really went into double overtime in the first game,' that's pretty exciting. It was a cool experience," said Milton.

It's an experience that will continue this Saturday at Florida International. Frost named Milton the starter on Monday, saying he gives them the best chance to win this week.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.