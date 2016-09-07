Buckner donates $20K to Waianae High School

Former Punahou and Oregon football standout DeForest Buckner who grew up on the Leeward Coast is giving back to his community. Buckner will be donating $10,000 in Nike apparel and gear and $10,000 in cash to assist Waianae High School this year with their programs.
"My family, including my mom, are all graduates of Waianae High School," said Buckner, a first round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers this year. "I felt it was really important once I made it to the NFL to give back to my community. I hope this will help many student-athletes dream big like I did when I was in high school. Schools like Waianae sometimes get neglected and I hope this helps them with any athletic shortfalls this year."
Buckner is using some of his merchandise credits he receives from being a Nike sponsored athlete for the equipment and apparel donation. In addition, Buckner is donating personally $5,000 and applying for another $5,000 from the NFL Matching Grants program for a total of $20,000 in donations.
Buckner was the 2015 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was taken at #7 in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was recently named as a opening day starter on the defensive line this season under his former Oregon Head Coach Chip Kelly.
