'Bows brace for season opener in Michigan's Big House

When 107,601 people arrive at Michigan Stadium on Saturday for the Wolverine's game against Hawaii, the stadium will temporarily become the fourth largest city in the entire state.

So what do the Rainbow Warriors think about playing in front of such a crowd?

"That just makes this more fun. That's what you grow up thinking about, that's what you live for and that's why I play this game," said receiver Dylan Collie. "I want to play in front of a lot of people, I think everyone on this team wants to play in front of a lot of people, so it'll be a good time."

The Big House is home to the winningest college football program ever, with 11 national championships and 925 wins.

History courses through the veins of this hallowed ground... It's the house that Yost built, the sideline Bo roamed, the endzone Howard struck a pose, and the it's the biggest stadium in the country.

"We know it's going to be a loud venue," said Hawaii quarterback Ikaika Woolsey. "Obviously the first game of the year, a lot of stuff going on. We're going to worry about that and stay on the same page."

And of the noise generated by that many fans?

"Yeah, it's going to be loud," said Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich. "We've got some silent count plans, but the main thing is to stay between the lines as a player and just enjoy it."

38 of the last 40 seasons, Michigan Stadium has led the country in attendance. Not since 1975 has the crowd been fewer than 100,000 fans, a streak of 265 straight games that will surely continue Saturday, when the 7th-ranked Wolverines host UH in their season opener.

