Three Rainbow Warriors suspended for season opener

The Rainbow Warriors are without three players for Friday's season opener in Sydney, Australia due to disciplinary reasons. Jerrol Garcia-Williams, Daniel Lewis Jr. and Metuisela Unga are suspended for the season opener, but UH officials declined to say what for.

Garcia-Williams, a redshirt senior linebacker, started nine games last season and was listed as a co-starter at the weak-side linebacker position on the two-deep depth chart.

Lewis Jr. is a starting safety that was one of two players to represent UH at Mountain West Media Days last month in Las Vegas. Last season as a sophomore, Lewis Jr. appeared in all 13 games making 10 starts.

Unga, a junior tight end, was listed as the backup to Dakota Torres coming out of fall camp.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.