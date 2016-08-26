Three Rainbow Warriors suspended for season opener

The Rainbow Warriors are without three players for Friday's season opener in Sydney, Australia due to disciplinary reasons. Jerrol Garcia-Williams, Daniel Lewis Jr. and Metuisela Unga are suspended for the season opener, but UH officials declined to say what for.
Garcia-Williams, a redshirt senior linebacker, started nine games last season and was listed as a co-starter at the weak-side linebacker position on the two-deep depth chart.
Lewis Jr. is a starting safety that was one of two players to represent UH at Mountain West Media Days last month in Las Vegas. Last season as a sophomore, Lewis Jr. appeared in all 13 games making 10 starts.
Unga, a junior tight end, was listed as the backup to Dakota Torres coming out of fall camp.
