Polynesian HOF high school all-star game in the works

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame is in the process of putting together a high school all-star game at Aloha Stadium. The game would be played January 21, 2017 and be captained by the last two Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award winners, Marcus Mariota and Ronnie Stanley.

"I am very excited to be involved with the Polynesian Bowl game," Mariota said. "Being a part of something that honors my heritage is very important to me. I am looking forward to working with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to assist in making this the best high school all-star game in the country. It is exciting that the game will be held in Honolulu and feature some of our best local players. This will give our local and international players opportunities and exposure that is much needed. Team Mariota is ready to go."

Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation will donate Nike apparel and football gear to outfit the players, coaches and staff members for the event.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and ESPN are in discussions, but nothing has been finalized.

