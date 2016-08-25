Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union buys naming rights for Aloha Stadium field

On September 10th, the University of Hawaii football team will run out on to Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium. The company purchased the naming rights for the field for the next three years at a cost of $275,000 per year.
Hawaiian Airlines previously had the rights from 2011-2015, but opted not to renew their contract.
This story will be updated.
